Maharashtra: 150 patients discharged, highest in a day

Swab testing facility will be set up at Cadbury Junction and Kalwa Naka through Infection Labs. This facility will enable the citizens to go to any lab for swab testing and test the corona in the allotted time after online registration. Swab testing facility will be set up at Cadbury Junction and Kalwa Naka through Infection Labs. This facility will enable the citizens to go to any lab for swab testing and test the corona in the allotted time after online registration.

As many as 150 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. This is the highest number of patients, who have recovered, discharged in a single day. A total of 772 patients have recovered across the state so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 552 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total patient count to 5,218. Of these, 419 are from Mumbai, which now has 3,451 patients. BMC officials said Tuesday’s figure include 219 cases tested in private laboratories between April 14 and 18, which were verified on Tuesday and added to the official count.

The state Tuesday reported 19 deaths taking the total to 251. Of these, 12 were in Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Thane, and one each in Sangli and Pimpri Chinchwad. No deaths have been reported in entire Latur division — including Beed, Nanded, Osmanabad and Latur corporation — till now where 12 people remain infected with COVID-19.

With several housing societies opting for disinfection or sanitisation domes and tunnels, the state public health department Tuesday appealed to people to avoid installing them, observing it had no scientific basis. “There is no scientific evidence that COVID-19 infection can be prevented by spraying a person coming from a high risk area. Spraying disinfectants onto people or groups is physically and psychologically harmful,” a release by the state government said.

The health department warned against using chlorine or other chemicals for disinfection. An official said absorption of sodium hypochlorite in body can cause difficulty in breathing. Only civic bodies are authorised to use it, he added.

In Mumbai, at least four people who died had no other illnesses. A 35-year-old man died within hours of admission without suffering from any co-morbidity. Another 59-year-old died on Monday, a day after hospitalisation. He too had no other illness. A 65-year-old woman died within hours of admission on Monday, and another 46-year-old man too died within hours of admission on Monday. In the other deaths, diabetes, pulmonary disease and hypertension further aggravated the condition of the victims. At least nine of those who died were aged above 60 years.

As BMC shifts its focus to quarantining high- and low-risk contacts instead of testing them, about 65,000 people remain under home quarantine. On Tuesday, 244 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted and tested.

In Pune, a 52-year-old woman from Taljai, who had COVID-19, died of respiratory failure. Sassoon general hospital registered the death of another 57-year-old woman from Kondhwa. Her swab tested positive late Monday night for coronavirus. The total death toll has risen to 54.

The 52-year-old woman was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on April 19 and had hypertension, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, health, at PMC, said.

At Sassoon general hospital, authorities said the total number of deaths were 43. Presently, there are 107 patients at the hospital of whom 21 require constant oxygen support. On Tuesday, 57 new cases were detected, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer, said. Meanwhile, Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer, PMC, said a total of 87 people have been discharged so far.

