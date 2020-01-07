Maharashtra: 15 paise hike in petrol, diesel up by 18 paise

According to the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, India has fuel reserves to last six months. (File photo) According to the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, India has fuel reserves to last six months. (File photo)

In the wake of the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Maharashtra-run fuel retailers increased the price of petrol by 15 paise per litre and of diesel by 18 paise per litre in Pune. On Monday, petrol was available at Rs 81.09 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.72 per litre.

The hike effected on Monday was not a steep one, said retailers, while ruling out a major spike in fuel prices — as is being widely anticipated — over the coming days with tensions growing in the Middle East.

Retailers said domestic fuel prices are dependent on international crude oil rates, which crossed $70 per barrel on Monday. “Since geopolitical tensions are likely to escalate and crude oil rates unlikely to come down in the near future, there is a possibility of petrol and diesel prices in the country witnessing a spike. But it will not be a big one,” said Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association.

Daruwala said India has fuel reserves to last six months. “Even if supplies from Iran are stopped or affected because of the ongoing crisis, India need not worry as Iran is no more our sole supplier of crude oil. India procures its requirements from UAE countries, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Russia and African countries, which are our major suppliers,” Daruwala said, adding that there is no need to press the panic button as of now. “We are in touch with the chairman of oil marketing companies. They have often told us India has nothing to worry about as we have sufficient oil stock to last for months,” he said.

Since December 31, petrol and diesel prices have seen a marginal rise. On December 31, petrol was available at Rs 80.53 per litre while diesel cost Rs 69.95 a litre. On January 2, petrol rose to Rs 80.66 while diesel stood at Rs 70.11. On January 3, petrol price increased to Rs 80.76 while diesel rose to Rs 70.27. On January 4, petrol was available at Rs 80.86 while diesel cost Rs 70.43 per litre.

On January 5, petrol stood at Rs 80.94 while diesel cost Rs 70.54.

“Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis as per the change in international crude oil rates. Oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Company, BPCL and HPCL release the new rates every day in the morning. If there is a problem in international crude oil prices, it is taken into consideration and prices are revised,” he said.

Daruwala said earlier prices used to be changed on the first and 16th of every month. “However, from 2017, everyday price revision system was put in place. Now revised prices are known at 6 in the morning everyday,” he said.

