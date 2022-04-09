Maharashtra: 12-yr-old girl raped in public toilet near Pune railway station

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet near the Pune railway station in the wee hours of Friday. The girl’s mother has lodged an FIR in this regard at the Bundgarden police station.

The police said that the name of the accused was not known, but he was probably in his mid-thirties. The man has been charged under Section 376(2)(i) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police said the complainant is a resident of an area near the public toilet where the crime reportedly took place. The complainant said the accused raped her daughter when she went to relieve herself at the toilet around 1:30am on Friday.

After hearing about the incident from her daughter, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have launched a search to nab the accused.