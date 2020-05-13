Maharashtra: 10 more pilgrims test positive in Nanded

Those who tested positive included six women, the youngest 7 years old and the oldest 69 years old, while the men’s ages ranged from 25 to 60. (Representational) Those who tested positive included six women, the youngest 7 years old and the oldest 69 years old, while the men’s ages ranged from 25 to 60. (Representational)

Ten more pilgrims from other states, who have been stranded in Nanded during the nationwide lockdown, tested positive for coronavirus disease late on Tuesday night.

According to district authorities, results of 15 throat swab samples were received on Tuesday, of which 10 tested positive, one was negative while the rest were inconclusive. Those who tested positive included six women, the youngest 7 years old and the oldest 69 years old, while the men’s ages ranged from 25 to 60.

Earlier this month, authorities of both Punjab and Maharashtra were rattled when hundreds of Sikh pilgrims, who returned from Nanded, had tested positive for Covid- 19. The pilgrims had been stranded in Nanded for over a month due to the lockdown, and had stayed in Gurdwara Langar Sahib, associated with Takht Hazur Sahib, one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism, for over a month.

Nanded District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, had told the media on Monday that over 200 pilgrims, who were still in the Langar Sahib area of the shrine, would be tested before they are sent home. District authorities have already sealed the area near the shrine.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old youth, who had walked all the way from Mumbai to Nanded, also tested positive for the virus. He was part of 20-odd people who had started walking from Mumbai to Nanded after the lockdown was imposed. Four members of the group had shown symptoms of the virus, following which their swabs were taken, and the sample from the youth tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.