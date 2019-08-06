Maharashtra: 1.13 lakh people across 60 villages in 15 districts most affected by floods

At least 15 districts in Maharashtra have been affected due to heavy rainfall, a primary report released by the state health department has said. According to the report, 1.13 lakh people have been affected due to floods across 60 villages.

Most affected areas include 36 villages in Kolhapur region, 18 in Thane region, three in Satara district and two in Nashik, state epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate told The Indian Express.

Areas along the Konkan coast like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, as well as Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune, Sangli and Satara has seen excess rainfall. Nanded and Hingoli districts in Marathwada and Chandrapur in Vidarbha were also affected due to incessant rain.

The state health department has geared up to tackle outbreaks of diseases and 162 medical teams have been deputed to the flood-affected areas. District health departments have been told to activate flood control and management cells and take measures to purify drinking water in these areas.

According to Dr Awate, people who have had to wade through rainwater could contract leptospirosis — a disease which spreads among humans through animals.

He said that one can be infected by coming in contact with the urine of infected animals, like rats, mice, cattle and others. Leptospirosis can be contracted if broken skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, sinuses and mouth) comes in contact with contaminated water or soil, he added.

People living in areas which are at high risk for leptospirosis have been started with chemoprophylaxis (giving 200 mg of the drug doxycycline once a week, for six weeks). So far, there have been 83 cases of leptospirosis across the state, Awate said, adding that no deaths have been reported.

“We have stepped up our fever surveillance and ensuring availability of diagnostic kits across the state. Water purification is crucial during this period, and we are also in regular coordination with disaster management teams,” Dr Awate said.