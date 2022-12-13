Maharaj Shivaji remarks: BJP MP seeks disciplinary action against Maharashtra Governor

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who is also a descendant of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other BJP leaders for making controversial statements against Shivaji.

Last month, Koshyari had raked up a controversy by labelling Shivaji as an icon of the “olden days” and had called Dr B R Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari “icons of modern times”. The Governor had made the remark while addressing a gathering after conferring D Litt degrees on senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar at the Dr B R Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

On Tuesday, Bhosale was speaking after participating in a silent march organised by various outfits as a part of the Pune bandh against Koshyari’s remarks on Shivaji. The protesters sought Koshyari’s removal from the post and an apology from him as well as the BJP.

Bhosale said that the silent protest shows that the love towards Shivaji has not reduced in the last 350 years. “The respect for the Maratha king continues to remain among all religious communities. Unfortunately, some people with the wrong mentality make controversial statements. They don’t know the contribution of Shivaji. The time has come for us to tell these people that the Maratha king should be given respect,” he said.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said that the party comes later for him. “The way disciplinary action was taken against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma the same way action should be taken against the Governor and the BJP spokesperson who made controversial statements about Shivaji,” Bhosale said.

The silent protest by the citizens of Pune is appreciated, he said, and added, “This was our duty and the feeling of respect for Shivaji is same among all citizens of all religions in the state”.

Earlier, Bhosale had twice held press conferences seeking action against the Governor and the BJP spokesperson. He had also visited Raigad fort with his supporters to pay homage to Shivaji and reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his demand.

Although he participated in the silent march, he did not address the rally at the end of the march at Lal Mahal as scheduled.