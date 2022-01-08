Maharahstra: Merit list of scholarship exams for Class V, VIII declared

Of the 6.32 lakh students, who appeared for the Maharashtra scholarship examination in August last year, 14.20 per cent have qualified from Class V and VIII of which 24,986 will receive the scholarship.

The final result was released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations on Friday.

A total of 3,37,370 candidates from Class V and 2,10,338 from Class VIII appeared for the scholarship exam of which 57,334 (16.99 per cent) and 23,962 (11.39 per cent) have qualified. Of these, 14,250 candidates from Class V and 10,736 candidates from Class VIII will receive the scholarship according to the final merit list.

The interim results for the scholarship exams were declared on November 24 last year, but even after a month, the final results were not declared. Later, a list was circulated on social media that was allegedly a leaked list from the website of scholarship exam website, but it wasn’t confirmed.