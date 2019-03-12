Maharashtra government asks urban bodies to start weekly markets inside housing societies

The Maharashtra government has directed all urban local bodies in the state to allot vacant land in every electoral ward, including on the premises of residential cooperative housing societies, for setting up weekly markets (athawade bazaar), a step aimed at providing farmers markets to which they can have direct access to sell their produce.

Advertising

In its order, the state government has said that it has started the weekly market programme in urban areas to enable farmers to directly sell their produce to people, which would not only give them good money but also ensure buyers get the items at cheap rates. The programme is intended to keep middlemen away, allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers.

The government has directed all urban local bodies to provide vacant land on main roads and footpaths in each electoral ward for the weekly market. “Vacant land on the premises of residential cooperative housing societies and community places should also be used for the weekly market,” the resolution said.

According to the government, for these weekly markets, farmers should also be provided places in existing vegetable markets, proposed civic markets, commercial establishments and land at the dead end of any road. The government has urged the urban local bodies to charge a nominal amount for the maintenance and cleanliness of the weekly markets.

Advertising

However, the urban local bodies say they have been facing problems with the weekly markets being set up without permission of the nodal agency Maharashtra State Agriculture and Marketing Board (MSAMB).