MahaMetro speeds up trial runs on Pimpri-Phugewadi section

MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, has started training loco pilots who will be steering the Metro trains. The move, officials said, indicates that they are preparing to launch the Metro services in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Wednesday, the Metro trains made several rounds between Pimpri and Phugewadi stations, a distance of about 5.8 km. “These trials are held before actual service begins. Yes, we are preparing to launch the service but the date has not been finalised as yet,” said Hemant Sonawane, spokesperson for MahaMetro.

Sonawane said they have more than 30 drivers at their disposal. “All of them are experienced and well-trained drivers. We are getting them trained on handling the Metro trains on this route,” he said. The trials are also conducted to ensure that all things, including the tracks, signalling and other equipment, are in order.

Officials said on January 6, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety had given permission to start the service. “We had planned to start the service in January. However, due to rising Covid cases and restrictions imposed by the state government, we had to postpone the decision,” officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to inaugurate the project.