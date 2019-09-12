MahaFPC to commence Price Support Scheme operations from September 15

MahaFPC, the umbrella body of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), will start its operations to procure urad and moong under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) programme from September 15. Yogesh Thorat, managing director of MahaFPC, said the organisation plans to start its operations in 18 districts in the state.

Under the PSS programme, the state government’s agencies start procuring commodities under government-declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) once the wholesale price slides in the mandis. Farmers have to register at procurement centres to sell their produce, and their payment is credited directly to their bank accounts. MahaFPC has been accorded State Level Agency (SLA) status, which allows them to participate in this programme.

Thorat said in the first phase, MahaFPC will procure moong and urad and, post discussions, it will take a decision on the procurement of soyabean. “We will be procuring 9,000 tonne of moong and 10,700 tonne of urad,” he said. Ninety-four FPCs from Vidharbha and Marathwada will be participating in procurement in the first phase. “FPCs will procure at farm gate levels, which will save farmers transportation charges,” he added. Registration will start from September 15 and the actual procurement will start in the next fortnight.

FPCs have grading and cleaning facilities and will give preference to their members for procurement of commodities under Fair Average Quality. Thorat said the total cost of the operation is slated to be around Rs 250 crore. FPCs hope to rope in 50,000 new members in the new procurement season. “We will be commencing operations for the first time in districts like Dhule, Satara, Sangli and Pune,” he said.

Other than FPCs, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation and Vidharbha Cooperative Marketing Federation will also participate in the operation. Last year, the state had a target of around 70,000 tonne for both commodities. At present, moong and urad are trading below their MSP of Rs 7,050 and Rs 5,600 respectively. Large stock with government agencies and subdued demand has ruled out any chances of price rise in the wholesale markets.