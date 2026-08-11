Mahabaleshwar trip turns fatal for 4 Pune friends as SUV crashes into truck

All four victims were residents of Kamshet in Pune’s Maval taluka and were aged between 19 and 20.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneAug 11, 2026 09:09 AM IST
Pune accident, Pune-Satara Highway accident, Pune Satara accident, NH-48 accident, Satara road accident, Shirwal accident, Pune friends accident, Mahabaleshwar trip accident, Kamshet youths killed, Satara highway crash, Maharashtra road accident, Pune road accident, Khandala Satara accident, Pune news, Indian Express news, Pune local newsThe police said the group of friends was on its way to the Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara when the accident occurred around 1.10 am at Shirwal. (Express Photo)
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Four men from Pune district were killed and two others injured after the driver of the SUV they were travelling in lost control, hit a divider, and overturned before crashing into a truck on the Pune-Satara lane of National Highway-48 in Maharashtra’s Satara district early Tuesday.

The police said the group of friends was on its way to the Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara when the accident occurred around 1.10 am at Shirwal in Satara’s Khandala taluka.

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“They had started from Pune in the night,” an officer said.

Friends from Kamshet

The four men who were killed, all residents of Kamshet in Maval taluka, have been identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe, Sonling Dhirendra Thakur, and Aditya Balasaheb Garud, all 19, and Nikhil Balu Raut, 20.

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Dikshit Dayanand Pujari and Mayur Hanumant Shinde, both 20, were injured in the accident. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Officers from the local police station and personnel from the Highway Police Assistance Centre at Sarola rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident.

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The damaged SUV and the truck were removed from the road with a crane, and traffic on the highway was subsequently restored, the State Highway Police said.

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Officers at the Shirwal police station said they are taking further legal action in connection with the accident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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