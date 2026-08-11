Mahabaleshwar trip turns fatal for 4 Pune friends as SUV crashes into truck

The police said the group of friends was on its way to the Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara when the accident occurred around 1.10 am at Shirwal. (Express Photo)

Four men from Pune district were killed and two others injured after the driver of the SUV they were travelling in lost control, hit a divider, and overturned before crashing into a truck on the Pune-Satara lane of National Highway-48 in Maharashtra’s Satara district early Tuesday.

The police said the group of friends was on its way to the Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara when the accident occurred around 1.10 am at Shirwal in Satara’s Khandala taluka.

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“They had started from Pune in the night,” an officer said.

Friends from Kamshet

The four men who were killed, all residents of Kamshet in Maval taluka, have been identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe, Sonling Dhirendra Thakur, and Aditya Balasaheb Garud, all 19, and Nikhil Balu Raut, 20.