Mahabaleshwar records an all-time high of 594mm rain

Mahabaleshwar experienced its wettest ever day on Friday. Ending at 8.30am on Friday, the 24-hour rainfall recorded at the hill station was 594mm.

To put it in better perspective, this was equivalent to the annual rainfall of some districts of Maharashtra — Ahmednagar: 591mm; Solapur: 601mm; Dhule: 623mm, and Sangli: 624mm.

Friday was the second consecutive day when such extremely heavy rain was reported in this town of Satara district. In the last 48 hours, Mahabaleshwar has received 1078mm.

” The presence of an off-shore trough running between Gujarat and Kerala is aiding strong and moisture-laden westerly winds to blow from the Arabian Sea onto the land. Ghats areas have particularly recorded extremely heavy spells this week,” an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

In the last ten days, Mahabaleshwar has received 1886.6mm — which was 40 per cent of the total July rain quota, the IMD rainfall data stated.

Between 2000 and 2021, on seven occasions extreme heavy rainfall events (more than 400mm in 24 hours) were reported either in July or August. Even though it is a high rainfall receiving area, with June and September average of 5130mm, this trend of intense spells within a short duration is on a rise.

The IMD has maintained its ‘Orange’ alert (Keep a watch) for the ghat areas of Pune, Satara (including Mahabaleshwar) and Kolhapur where heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue for the next three days.