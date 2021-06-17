Mahabaleshwar records 212 mm of rains in last 24 hours

Data from previous years show that the hill station’s 24-hour rainfall average has consistently been over 200 mm. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mahabaleshwar, on Wednesday, witnessed its wettest day in June so far, recording 212 mm till Thursday.

Rainfall at the hill-station had picked up from June 16, and showers have been consistent there ever since. Due to favourable orography, Mahabaleshwar is one of the heavy-rain-recording areas of Maharashtra. During monsoon, Mahabaleshwar receives an average of 5,530mm of rain.

The presence of an off-shore trough between Karnataka and Kerala along with another trough running between central Arabian Sea and south Konkan has kept monsoon currents active over Konkan and south-central Maharashtra regions.

The year-wise June rainfall data of Mahabaleshwar, maintained by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), show that the hill station records such intense spells every June. Data from previous years show that the hill station’s 24-hour rainfall average has consistently been over 200 mm: 362 mm in 2015, 290 mm in 2013 and 204 mm in 2011.

Mahabaleshwar’s all-time rainfall record for June was in 1915, when the tourist destination recorded 393 mm in 24 hours.

Other locations in Konkan and adjoining central Maharashtra, where heavy-to-very-heavy rain was reported on Wednesday include Harnai (200 mm), Vengurla (90 mm), Kolhapur (85 mm), Ratnagiri (65 mm), Satara (52 mm) and Alibag (49 mm).