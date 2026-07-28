Mahabaleshwar hill station link road closed due to landslide

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One of the two main road links to Mahabaleshwar, a major monsoon tourist destination in Maharashtra’s Satara district, was closed after a landslide in Kelghar Ghat on the Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road (State Highway-58), State Highway Traffic Police officials said on Monday. Another approach to the hill station via Wai remains open, officials said.
According to the traffic advisory issued by the State Highway Traffic Police, the landslide occurred in Kalakhadak area of Kelghar Ghat, forcing the road to close to all road traffic. The route will remain shut until further orders to allow debris clearance and restoration work.
The closure comes at a time when Mahabaleshwar is witnessing a large number of visitors drawn by the monsoon season. The hill station, known for its mist-covered valleys, waterfalls and lush greenery, sees a significant rise in tourist traffic across the year, with weekends often recording heavy vehicle movement from Pune, Mumbai and other parts of the state. Officials have appealed to motorists not to use the Kelghar Ghat route and instead travel via alternative roads. The other main approach road to Mahabaleshwar from Wai via Pasarni Ghat remains open, allowing tourists and local residents to continue accessing the hill station.
Authorities said the decision to close the road was taken as a precaution to ensure public safety while restoration work is carried out. Commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before starting their journey and follow directions issued by the local administration and police. The district administration has urged citizens to cooperate with the restrictions until the road is declared safe for traffic. No timeline has yet been announced for reopening the Kelghar Ghat stretch.
Earlier on Sunday, Malshej Ghat, one of Maharashtra’s most popular monsoon tourist destinations, has been closed to all vehicular traffic until further orders after a newly concretised stretch of National Highway 61 connecting Ahilyanagar and Kalyan developed severe subsidence, prompting authorities to warn of the risk of a larger collapse amid continuing heavy rainfall.