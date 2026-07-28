Mahabaleshwar hill station link road closed due to landslide

The closure comes at a time when Mahabaleshwar is witnessing a large number of visitors drawn by the monsoon season.

One of the two main road links to Mahabaleshwar, a major monsoon tourist destination in Maharashtra’s Satara district, was closed after a landslide in Kelghar Ghat on the Satara-Mahabaleshwar Road (State Highway-58), State Highway Traffic Police officials said on Monday. Another approach to the hill station via Wai remains open, officials said.

According to the traffic advisory issued by the State Highway Traffic Police, the landslide occurred in Kalakhadak area of Kelghar Ghat, forcing the road to close to all road traffic. The route will remain shut until further orders to allow debris clearance and restoration work.

The closure comes at a time when Mahabaleshwar is witnessing a large number of visitors drawn by the monsoon season. The hill station, known for its mist-covered valleys, waterfalls and lush greenery, sees a significant rise in tourist traffic across the year, with weekends often recording heavy vehicle movement from Pune, Mumbai and other parts of the state. Officials have appealed to motorists not to use the Kelghar Ghat route and instead travel via alternative roads. The other main approach road to Mahabaleshwar from Wai via Pasarni Ghat remains open, allowing tourists and local residents to continue accessing the hill station.