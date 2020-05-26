“Maha Vikas Aghadi govt is strong and stable,’ says Sanjay Raut

Raut told The Indian Express, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is strong and stable. Those raising doubts about the stability of the government are doing so due to their own grudges.” Raut told The Indian Express, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is strong and stable. Those raising doubts about the stability of the government are doing so due to their own grudges.”

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Shiv Sena leader said the key agenda was “the atmosphere sought to be created by BJP to topple the state government.”

“Pawar conveyed the concerns raised by the governor about the handling of the coronavirus situation… ,” the leader told The Indian Express.

“Pawar alerted the chief minister that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere through protests and repeated criticism, so that it would get an opportunity to topple the government. The CM promised to double his efforts in tacking the situation, especially in Mumbai,” said the Sena leader.

Pawar’s visit to Thackeray’s residence Matoshree was revealed by Saamana on its front page on Tuesday.

“What transpired between the two leaders was not known. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting,” reported Saamana.

The paper said Pawar’s meeting has put a full stop to speculation about the political instability in the state. “There were reports in the media that Pawar was unhappy with the government. To add to this, Pawar… met the Governor, raising eyebrows. But after that, by holding discussions with the Chief Minister, he has proved that all those… were rumours,” it said.

