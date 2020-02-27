Maha-Metro to complete underground tunnel work with 3 TBMs

Two TBMs are currently covering 12 metres per day. File Two TBMs are currently covering 12 metres per day. File

With two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) performing better than expected in underground Metro construction , the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has decided to carry out the entire project using three TBMs, rather than the earlier plan to use four.

Maha-Metro is implementing the Pune Metro rail project and has undertaken work for the underground Metro rail route from Agriculture College to Swargate.

It was supposed to use two TBMs to construct two parallel routes from Agriculture College towards Kasba Peth and two more for parallel routes from Swargate to Kasba Peth.

“Two Tunnel Boring Machines that were operational from Agriculture College were to cover 8 metres per day, but they are able to cover 12 metres per day. Thus, the work schedule is further ahead than planned and it has reached Shivajinagar now,” said Brijesh Dixit, chairman and managing director of Maha-Metro. The two TBMs are expected to maintain the same pace of work, Dixit said.

“The distance to be covered by two TBMs starting from Agriculture College would be more, so there will be less distance to be covered by the TBM starting from Swargate. Thus, there would be only one TBM from Swargate which will construct both routes starting from Swargate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro is facing problems in acquiring the necessary land for the construction of an underground Metro station at Mahatma Phule Mandai.

