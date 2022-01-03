Maha-Metro takes surveys ahead of preparing DPRs

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) is conducting surveys across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to facilitate the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for extensions to its existing 33.1-km Metro lines with seven new stretches across the city.

The project includes door-to-door surveys across households, residential societies, offices, commercial establishments, big and small businesses, schools and colleges. Maha-Metro has prepared a questionnaire that will be shared with citizens in the survey. The survey is being carried out through UMTC Ltd and Data Corp Traffic Pvt Ltd, which is affiliated with Maha-Metro.

Maha-Metro will extend the route by 82.5 km in Phase 2, which includes 1.5 km from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, 12 km from Ramwadi to Wagholi, 5 km from Hadapsar to Kharadi, 7 km from Swargate to Hadapsar, 13 km from Khadakwasla to Swargate, 8 km from SNDT to Warje and 36 km along the proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) in PMC.

After preparation of the report, it will be submitted to authorities for necessary approvals.

This questionnaire asks the people surveyed about their mode of travel and frequency, overall opinion about the Public Transport in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, among other things. “We appeal to all citizens of Pune to be cooperative and collaborative during the survey process as it will only take a few minutes of your time and help us immensely,” the Maha-Metro said in a statement.