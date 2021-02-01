Maha-Metro gets funding for first MetroNeo line in Nashik

The phase 2 of Nagpur Metro project has been allocated Rs 5,976 crore, while Nashik Metro gets Rs 2,092 crore. (Representational)

With Nashik slated to be the first city in the country to get MetroNeo – a more economical and safer version of regular Metro rail — the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has expressed satisfaction over the national recognition of its efforts to introduce the new technology for mass rapid transit system.

“It is great… that MetroNeo has been given recognition by the Union government as a new technology to be implemented across the country. It is a matter of pride for us that Nashik will be the first city to have MetroNeo,” said Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro.

He added, “MetroNeo is a preferred mass transport facility in cities where the ridership is less than 10,000 peak hour peak direction traffic (phpdt). It is recommended in the Metro policy of the Union government.”

Maha-Metro is already receiving enquiries from various states, he said. “The agency has already been appointed a consultant for MetroNeo for Warangal district in Telangana, and has been assigned to prepare a detailed project report for a 15-km route.”

In Pune, there is a demand for a MetroNeo line for the Swargate to Katraj route instead of the regular Metro. “We are waiting for the official demand for the same from the Pune Municipal Corporation for exploring the possibility of MetroNeo on the proposed route,” said Dixit.

The Pune Metro project is, however, missing from the list of cities which have recieved funding for metro rail projects in the Union Budget, Dixit said. “Apart from Nashik, Nagpur Metro project has got allocation for phase 2. Phase 1 of Nagpur Metro is 90 per cent complete and it has also got the necessary clearance from the state government for phase 2, so it has featured in the list of Metro projects to receive funding for the year.”

The Pune Metro project is nearing 50 per cent completion and the two under-construction lines are likely to be operational some time this year, he said. “There is a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for Pune and many more mass transit routes are recommended in it. However, there should be an official demand to develop the Phase 2 of Metro rail route so that a DPR will be prepared and sent for necessary approval of the state and Union government. The funding for phase 1 of Pune Metro rail continues but the funding for Phase 2 may come next year, provided the administrative process of preparing DPR and its approval is completed on time.”

