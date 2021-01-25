Maha-Metro celebrates fourth foundation day of Pune Metro Rail Project

The Swargate hub will segregate the Metro, PMPML, rickshaw, car-taxi services and pedestrian movement. (Representational)

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation celebrated the fourth foundation day of the Pune Metro project on Sunday.

Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and chairman, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, was the chief guest. The function was held at the Phugewadi office of Pune Metro.

In a tweet, Mishra said, “I visited different project sites of Pune Metro with MD MahaMetro and the team. This included inspection of almost ready Sant Tukaram Metro Station and metro ride from there to the next three stations under construction and visit of ongoing multi-modal hub at Swargate Metro station.”

“Four years ago, the Pune Metro project began with three employees. A team was built in quick time, tenders were called and finalised and in a record 7 months, the actual foundation of first pier of the Pune Metro completed. Pune Metro has completed at least 48 per cent of the work as of now…” a press release stated.

Mishra, Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD Maha-metro and other officials reviewed the progress of work in the 24th board of directors meeting held at the Phugewadi office.