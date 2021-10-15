scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 15, 2021
MUST READ

Maharashtra: Loans paid, lookout notices withdrawn against Narayan Rane’s wife, son

Lookout notices were withdrawn after DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) informed through a letter that the outstanding loans had been paid by the Ranes, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Srinivas Ghadge.

By: PTI | Pune |
Updated: October 15, 2021 6:50:21 pm
narayan rane, Nilam Rane, DHLF, Pune police, Pune, Pune news, Indian express, Indian express news, Pune latest newsUnion Minister Narayan Rane. (File)

Lookout circulars issued by Pune police against Union minister Narayan Rane’s wife Nilam and MLA son Nitesh in connection with unpaid loans taken from a financial institution were withdrawn recently after the amounts were settled, said a senior Pune police on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Srinivas Ghadge said the lookout notices were withdrawn after DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd) informed through a letter that the outstanding loans had been paid by the Ranes.

A police official said Artline Properties Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Nilam Rane, had availed a loan of Rs 25 crore from DHFL, in which she was the co-borrower, and the outstanding amount was Rs 27.13 crore.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Nilam Hotels, owned by Nitesh Rane, had availed a loan, and the outstanding amount in this connection was over Rs 34 crore, he said.

Click here for more

The lookout notices were issued last month after both the accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPA), the official added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 15: Latest News

Advertisement