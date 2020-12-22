Covid fear: Maharashtra govt asks people not to visit Bhima Koregaon memorial on Jan 1

Lakhs of people gather at the Jaystambh in Perne village to mark the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle on Jan 1 every year. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

Wary of a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday requested people not to visit the Jaystambh at Perne village in Pune on the anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon on Jan 1. It said that a programme, marking the event, will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and other media platforms.

A notification released by home department official Deepak Kharat said that the programme at Jaystambh should be held in a “symbolic” and “simple” manner. It also requested the local administration to take essential steps to restrict crowding around the area.

According to the guidelines, permission will not be granted for setting up food stalls, book stalls or holding any public meetings in the Jaystambh area. Orders issued by various government departments need to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the guidelines further stated.

As per a Dalit narrative, the British force, which fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, largely comprised soldiers from the Dalit Mahar community who waged a “war for freedom” from the alleged casteism of the Peshwas.

For the past several years, Dalits, mainly from the Ambedkarite Mahar community, who believe in this narrative, have been visiting the Jaystambh, a war memorial erected by the Britishers in the memory of their soldiers who fought against the Peshwas in the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1.

However, on January 1, 2018, violence erupted in the Koregaon Bhima area on anniversary day, leaving one person dead and several injured. Since then, tight security arrangements are made at Jaystambh and surrounding areas by police and the government every year.

