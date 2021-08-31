Maha: Fresh rainfall spell likely over state this week, raises hope for deficient northern districts

Monsoon rainfall over Maharashtra is set to return with the state likely to receive widespread rain throughout this week.

A shear zone running east-west over the state along with the presence of a low pressure system over Chhattisgarh will create conducive conditions for widespread rain over the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

“As the low pressure and its remnants move westwards over the next four days, all meteorological subdivisions will receive good rain with northern Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada likely to get heavy spells in the next two days,” said an official from IMD, Mumbai.

There is also an offshore trough running between Karnataka and Kerala, which could bring some moist westerly winds over southern Konkan regions this week.

Heavy to very heavy rain (64.5mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) is likely over Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Nashik over the next two days whereas heavy rain (64.5mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) is expected over Mumbai, Dhule, Nashik, Pune, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati and Nanded districts in the same period.

Till Monday, Maharashtra had recorded 822.8 mm of rain, which was 1 per cent above normal. But many districts in northern Maharashtra continue to remain rainfall deficient.

With this fresh spell, some of these districts could benefit and improve their seasonal rainfall, IMD officials said.