scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Maha: Book on Malegaon blast accused Purohit launched amid protests

Some local outfits staged protests during the day after their plea to SP College authorities to cancel the book launch event did not elicit a response.

The book 'Lt Colonel Purohit: The Man Betrayed?' (Source: Goodreads)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A book on Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit was launched here on Sunday amid protests from some groups who claimed it was inappropriate to hold such an event when the trial in the case was underway.

The launch of ‘Lt Colonel Purohit – The Man Betrayed’ written by Smita Mishra took place in SP College in the presence of retired Indian Police Service officer Jayant Umranikar, with the programme being hosted by defence expert and television personality Major Gaurav Arya (retired).

Meanwhile, some local outfits, including the Bhimarmy Bahujan Ekta Mission and the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch, staged protests during the day after their plea to SP College authorities to cancel the book launch event did not elicit a response.

“It is inappropriate to hold such an event to launch a book such as this when the trial in the Malegaon blast case is underway. Our protest is against Purohit,” Mulnivasi Muslim Manch president Anjum Inamdar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trapPremium
Hooch deaths: A policy failure foretold, Nitish Kumar caught in a trap
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...Premium
West Champaran ‘virtually’ shows the way to address teacher s...
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured after a bomb placed on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

More from Pune

Among the seven people who are facing trial under Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit. He is currently out on bail.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:44:10 pm
Next Story

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Opposition leader Ajit Pawar

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close