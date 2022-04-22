Magistrate’s Court seeks police report on kidney transplant at Ruby Hall Clinic

A Magistrate’s Court in Pune has sought a report from Koregaon Park police station in connection with a kidney transplant conducted at Ruby Hall Clinic, in which a woman was allegedly presented as the organ receiver’s wife in return for a large sum of money.

When the incident came to light in the first week of April, police had referred the case to the state Health Department, which is the appropriate authority under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act.

“An NGO had filed an application in the Pune court in connection with the case. The court has now sought a report from us in this regard. We will take appropriate action…,” said an

official from Koregaon Park police station.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by a woman from Kolhapur who alleged that she was promised Rs 15 lakh by a middleman for donating her kidney to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic. The woman donor was presented to hospital authorities as the patient’s wife.

However, when she did not get the money that had been allegedly promised to her, she approached the Koregaon Park police station.

The Ruby Hall Clinic too filed a complaint accusing the woman of concealing her identity.

The kidney transplant was permitted by the Regional Authorisation Committee of Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, and the permission was based on documents submitted to them proving the relationship of the recipient and donor.

Earlier, state government authorities had taken a stern view of the alleged malpractice in the kidney transplant and had suspended the registration of the hospital to perform organ transplants for six months. They had claimed that the hospital didn’t properly verify the documents submitted by the patients.

After the hospital sought legal redressal, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the suspension order.

The High Court noted that it was the State Authorisation Committee which has to verify documents and identity of patients, and it is not the responsibility of the hospital.