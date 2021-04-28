Madras HC comments against EC correct, says NCP

The NCP on Tuesday said the Madras High Court strictures on the Election Commission of India (ECI), for allowing election campaigns and rallies during the ongoing surge of coronavirus cases, were correct.

“It was improper to have crowds for election rallies during the pandemic… so the Madras High Court strictures and stand is correct,” said state NCP chief Jayant Patil.

“The Covid surge was due to gatherings. The ECI should not have been firm on it. If there were no election rallies then the Covid surge could have been avoided,” said Patil.

He added, “The Kumbh mela as well as the elections should have been avoided as we (political leaders) were engulfed in it. The Covid surge is everywhere including Pandharpur where the by-elections were held.”

He said a decision on extending the current restrictions in the state would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after reviewing the situation. “There are groups which oppose it and those which support it. The state government will take appropriate decision as per the requirement,” Patil said.