Madhuri’s Nandani satellite rehab centre likely in six-eight months: Vantara CEO

Elephant Madhuri’s return to Nandani in Kolhapur district has set in motion plans for a permanent satellite rehabilitation centre in the village, with Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani saying the facility is likely to be ready in six to eight months.

“Efforts are underway to develop Vantara’s satellite elephant rehabilitation centre in Nandani. The care she received at Vantara will continue here – her routine at Nandani will closely follow the same protocol, including the same diet, massage and hydrotherapy regimens,” Karani told The Indian Express.

Karani added, “To help Madhuri socialise, we are exploring the integration of other elephants from nearby areas into the new facility, which may also require lifetime care.”

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Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti, who has been involved in the process, said six acres of land at Nandani math have been earmarked for the satellite facility. However, a road currently cuts through the plot, splitting it into two uneven parcels of four acres and two acres. “Efforts are on to realign the road along one side of the land so that maximum area can be utilised for the facility. A proposal has been sent to prepare the detailed project report, and after receiving sanctions from town planning and other departments, Vantara can begin construction,” Shetti said.

To help Madhuri settle into a larger, more natural habitat, Shetti said there are plans to bring in elephants from Kunthugiri and Kunjwan in Kolhapur district, as well as from Shedbal in Karnataka, once the Nandani centre is functional.

‘She recognised me immediately’

Ismail B, 57, Madhuri’s mahout of over 10 years and a native of Davangere in Karnataka, described the emotional toll of the months they spent apart. “It was a difficult period being away from her for over 13 months. I used to visit her at Vantara occasionally when I could,” he said.

He added that Madhuri had been suffering from foot infections when she left Nandani, but has since been treated and cured. “After she returned, we haven’t seen any signs of aggression in her, though she still needs a lot of care and attention,” he said.

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Describing Madhuri’s current routine, Ismail said she has been advised a 15-km walk every day as part of her exercise regimen. Her day begins with a bath and hydrotherapy session around 8 am, followed by a meal of roughly 10 kg of laddus made from cashew, ragi and other ingredients, and then rest. After resting, she is taken for her walk around the premises before being fed again – this time sugarcane, fruits and more laddus. About 14 acres of land at Nandani have been set aside solely to grow food for her.

Ismail also spoke of the bond he shares with Madhuri. “Even when I went to bring her back from Vantara, she recognised me instantly, and she gradually got used to being back home,” he said.

Madhuri’s relocation last year, carried out on Supreme Court orders, had also triggered an unusual show of public sentiment in Nandani. Shetti recalled that several angry residents had ported their SIM cards away from Jio at the time, associating the network with the company behind Vantara. “With Madhuri’s return, many residents are happy and may consider switching back to Jio. I thank Anant Ambani for taking care of our Madhuri,” Shetti said.

However, not everyone in the village is ready to reverse that decision. Arya Aute, a college student from Nandani, said the memory of Madhuri’s departure still stings. “We’re celebrating her homecoming and are very happy about it. But our feelings were deeply hurt when she was taken away last year. Hundreds of us switched from Jio to Airtel and other networks, and even now, we won’t be going back,” she said.

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Adarsh Sambhushete, another resident, echoed similar sentiments. “People here, especially in Kolhapur and surrounding areas, are usually very warm and loving. But once their feelings are disrespected, they don’t forget it easily. I have nothing against any organisation, but I still won’t switch back to Jio,” he said.