Madhuri Misal first woman to head BJP’s Pune unit

The Maharashtra BJP on Monday appointed sitting legislator Madhuri Misal as the new chief of the party’s Pune unit. Yogesh Gogawale, who held the post, has now become the vice-president of the party’s state unit. Misal is the first woman to head the BJP’s Pune unit.

Advertising

Misal said she was happy to be the first woman to head the Pune BJP. “BJP is the biggest political party in the world with the largest number of members. The responsibility to head the Pune BJP is a big responsibility. I will take all possible efforts to strengthen the party in Pune by spreading its principles and promoting the government schemes launched by the BJP government,” she said.

Misal was first elected to the state legislative assembly in 2009 from Parvati and reelected in 2014. Earlier, Misal was elected corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2007 from Mahatma Phule Mandai electoral ward. She played a major role in getting 25 party candidates from Parvati elected to the civic body in 2017.

According to sources, Misal was preferred over other party leaders from the city due to her contribution in the Lok Sabha elections. She was the BJP’s in-charge of Baramati constituency during the Lok Sabha elections. Misal was also in-charge of party affairs for the Pune Lok Sabha seat during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Her husband, Satish Misal, was a senior BJP leader who was shot dead in his car allegedly by members of Chhota Rajan’s gang at Puram Chowk on Tilak Road on February 28, 2003.

The BJP had won all the eight Assembly seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. The party has retained the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the elections despite replacing then sitting MP Anil Shirole with Girish Bapat.