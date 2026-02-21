Made in India robot begins trials at Pune Airport: Can speak 85 languages, carry luggage

Flyers arriving at Pune Airport this week may find themselves getting directions from a humanoid robot. Spaceo M1, an AI-powered robot developed by Pune-based Muks Robotics, has begun an 8- to 10-day trial run at the airport, marking the first deployment of its kind at Pune airport.

The robot is currently stationed on the arrival side of the terminal, helping travellers with basic queries, from tourist attractions in Pune to cab bookings and restaurant recommendations.

Key features

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Mukesh Bangar, founder and CEO, Muks Robotics, said the robot is designed to be socially interactive and can perform over 35 tasks independently.

“It can provide real-time flight information, announce gate changes, guide passengers to check-in counters, boarding gates, washrooms, and other airport facilities. If a passenger scans their ticket’s QR code, the robot can instantly display the boarding gate number, provided it has been integrated with live flight schedule data, which is part of the plan,” Bangar explained.

What sets Spaceo M1 apart from standard kiosks or screens is its ability to move. “Being wheel-based, it can navigate flat surfaces autonomously and, if a passenger needs more than just directions, it can physically walk alongside them to the destination,” Bangar said.

“The robot also carries luggage, up to 60 kg, and has sensors to detect suspicious activity, making it potentially useful not just for passenger assistance but also for basic security monitoring,” he added.

For international travellers or non-natives, the language barrier is another problem Spaceo M1 addresses. “It supports over 85 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, among others, and can communicate easily across all of them,” Bangar stated.

Story continues below this ad

The current testing phase, which began on Friday, is focused on assessing how the robot handles the airport environment, crowds, different spaces, and varying levels of footfall. The areas being tested include the entrance, check-in and check-out zones, boarding gates, and baggage claim.

Speaking about the trials, Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said, “A private entity had approached us for testing the robot with passenger assistance services. We have granted them permission for testing for 8-10 days. They will monitor its performance, passenger response, and technical capabilities.”

If the trials go well, there are plans to integrate the robot into airport operations. Bangar said, “At least three such robots would be needed to cover an airport the size of Pune’s.”

Moreover, in the first week of March, Spaceo M1 is expected to be put on trial at the Pune Metro’s Civil Court station. There are also plans to deploy it at the Navi Mumbai International Airport near Nerul.

Bipedal model

Story continues below this ad

One limitation of the current model is that it is wheel-based, which means it can only operate on flat, unobstructed surfaces. Multi-floor navigation, taking a lift, for instance, is not yet possible.

But Muks Robotics is working on a bipedal locomotion model that would allow the robot to move on two legs, similar to a human, and handle different floors independently. “We are hopeful this version will be ready by the end of 2026,” said Bangar.

Bangar added, “Once deployed on the departure side as well, Spaceo M1 is expected to take on a fuller role assisting senior citizens, making announcements, and handling ticket scanning, among other tasks. For now, it is the arrival hall where passengers will get their first look at what airport assistance may look like in the near future.”