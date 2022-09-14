scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

‘Lumpy Skin Disease in livestock poses no risk to human health’

Dr Vijay Bondre, a senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology, also assured that lumpy skin disease in animals was not zoonotic.

Even as the Lumpy Skin Disease is fast spreading across different states, Singh appealed to dairy farmers not to panic. Milk production is sufficient, he told The Indian Express. (Representational/File)

There is neither evidence of the transmission of the lumpy skin disease in humans and nor did it have any effect on milk or meat, Maharashtra Animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday. “The virus has no zoonotic importance. It does not infect humans through consumption of milk or meat,” the Commissioner said at a media conference, warning that misinformation on social media would attract strict action.

Dr Vijay Bondre, a senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology, also assured that lumpy skin disease in animals was not zoonotic.

Also Read |Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral skin disease transmitted by vectors affecting cattle and buffaloes only. This disease is not transmitted from animals to humans. Till September 9, this disease has resulted in the death of 70,181 livestock.

Even as the Lumpy Skin Disease is fast spreading across different states, Singh appealed to dairy farmers not to panic. Milk production is sufficient, he told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

The viral disease affecting cattle and buffaloes is currently endemic in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. So far, thousands of animals have died due to this disease in these states.

There are 1.96 crore cows and buffaloes in Maharashtra. Of these 1.40 crore are either cows or bulls. So far, 2,664 have been infected with LSD and 1,520 have recovered, he said.

Also Read |How ICAR’s new vaccine against Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing India’s cattle, will work

The first case of Lumpy Skin Disease in the state was reported on August 4.2022, in Chinawal village of Raver taluka of Jalgaon district. The spread of the disease has been noticed in a total of 338 villages of Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Dhule, Pune, Latur, Aurangabad, Beed, Satara, Buldana, Amravati, Osmanabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Yeotmal, Parbhani, Solapur, Washim, Nashik, Jalna and Palghar, across 21 districts, till September 12.

Advertisement

Till September 13, a total of 56 infected animals have died including 23 in Jalgaon district, 17 in Ahmednagar District, 1 in Dhule, 3 in Akola, 4 in Pune, 3 in Buldhana, 3 in Amravati and 1 in Washim District. Since the animal husbandry department took necessary precautions in this regard from the beginning, the death rate due to the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra has so far been kept low. A total of 5,15,120 livestock in 1,755 villages within a 5-km radius of the infected area have been vaccinated. Of the total 2,664 infected livestock in the affected villages, 1,520 livestock have recovered after treatment. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.

Express View |Lumpy skin disease is not a normal viral outbreak. A coordinated effort is needed

It was decided at a recent cabinet meeting to compensate livestock farmers in the event of death of an animal due to Lumpy Skin Disease, from the state government fund as per the criteria stipulated in the National Disaster Prevention Policy.

More from Pune

It was also decided that a total of 1,159 vacant posts, 286 state-level livestock supervisor posts and 873 at Zilla Parishad-level posts will be filled through outsourcing. Also, 293 vacant posts of livestock development officer, Group-A, will be filled on a regular basis or outsourced on emoluments for a period of 11 months until recommended by the Public Service Commission, the Cabinet decided.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:52:04 am
Next Story

BMW agrees to set up auto parts manufacturing plant in Punjab

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement