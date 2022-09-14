‘Lumpy Skin Disease in livestock poses no risk to human health’

There is neither evidence of the transmission of the lumpy skin disease in humans and nor did it have any effect on milk or meat, Maharashtra Animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday. “The virus has no zoonotic importance. It does not infect humans through consumption of milk or meat,” the Commissioner said at a media conference, warning that misinformation on social media would attract strict action.

Dr Vijay Bondre, a senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology, also assured that lumpy skin disease in animals was not zoonotic.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral skin disease transmitted by vectors affecting cattle and buffaloes only. This disease is not transmitted from animals to humans. Till September 9, this disease has resulted in the death of 70,181 livestock.

Even as the Lumpy Skin Disease is fast spreading across different states, Singh appealed to dairy farmers not to panic. Milk production is sufficient, he told The Indian Express.

The viral disease affecting cattle and buffaloes is currently endemic in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Andhra Pradesh. So far, thousands of animals have died due to this disease in these states.

There are 1.96 crore cows and buffaloes in Maharashtra. Of these 1.40 crore are either cows or bulls. So far, 2,664 have been infected with LSD and 1,520 have recovered, he said.

The first case of Lumpy Skin Disease in the state was reported on August 4.2022, in Chinawal village of Raver taluka of Jalgaon district. The spread of the disease has been noticed in a total of 338 villages of Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Akola, Dhule, Pune, Latur, Aurangabad, Beed, Satara, Buldana, Amravati, Osmanabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Yeotmal, Parbhani, Solapur, Washim, Nashik, Jalna and Palghar, across 21 districts, till September 12.

Till September 13, a total of 56 infected animals have died including 23 in Jalgaon district, 17 in Ahmednagar District, 1 in Dhule, 3 in Akola, 4 in Pune, 3 in Buldhana, 3 in Amravati and 1 in Washim District. Since the animal husbandry department took necessary precautions in this regard from the beginning, the death rate due to the lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra has so far been kept low. A total of 5,15,120 livestock in 1,755 villages within a 5-km radius of the infected area have been vaccinated. Of the total 2,664 infected livestock in the affected villages, 1,520 livestock have recovered after treatment. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.

It was decided at a recent cabinet meeting to compensate livestock farmers in the event of death of an animal due to Lumpy Skin Disease, from the state government fund as per the criteria stipulated in the National Disaster Prevention Policy.

It was also decided that a total of 1,159 vacant posts, 286 state-level livestock supervisor posts and 873 at Zilla Parishad-level posts will be filled through outsourcing. Also, 293 vacant posts of livestock development officer, Group-A, will be filled on a regular basis or outsourced on emoluments for a period of 11 months until recommended by the Public Service Commission, the Cabinet decided.