Luminaries from varied fields feted at Suryadatta awards

The 19th Suryadatta awards, organised by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, was held on Sunday. Awardees were facilitated by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Founder president and chairman of the Suryadatta Group of Institutes Dr Sanjay Chordiya and vice-president Sushama Sanjay Chordiya announced the awards earlier this week.

Congratulating the awardees, Koshyari said now there is a holistic and integrated development in all spheres such as arts, science, technology, infrastructure and economics.

The Suryadatta National Lifetime Achievement Awards 2021 were conferred upon Late Dr TB Solabakkanav for excellence in art and culture, veteran actor Kiran Kumar for excellence in Indian cinema and Abhaya Srisrimal Jain for contribution in global entrepreneurship.

Dr Mukund Gurjar (science and technology), Vikram Razdan (direction and production), Dr RM Agrawal (medical social service) and Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash (public service, health and fitness) were also felicitated.

The Suryadatta National Awards 2021 were given to Pt Vijay Ghate (Indian classical music, Adyasha Das (tourism and Indian heritage), renowned actor Ajinkya Deo (Indian cinema) and Wing Commander Tarun Singh Chaudhari (retd) (bravery).

Sajan Shah was awarded for excellence in the field of motivational speaking, while Lavanya Raja won the accolade for excellence in global entrepreneurship. In the young achievers, Riya Jain was facilitated for her contribution in the field of fine arts – painting, and Radhika AJ for excellence in creative arts.

