Lt General Rajshree Ramasethu takes over as Commandant of AFMC Pune

Lieutenant General Rajshree Ramasethu took over as the Director and Commandant of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune on Thursday.

A graduate of the AFMC, Lt Gen Ramasethu was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps on December 17, 1983. She did her specialisation in nephrology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and is an experienced and reputed nephrologist in the Armed Forces Medical Services.

During a career spanning nearly 38 years, the General Officer has held several prestigious academic and administrative posts.

She has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 1995, 2011 and 2017 in recognition of her dedication to patient care and service.