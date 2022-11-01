Lt General JS Nain relinquishes charge of Southern Command

Lieutenant General JS Nain relinquished the command of the Southern Army on Monday as he superannuated after nearly 40 years of illustrious service. In a solemn ceremony on his departure, the Army Commander paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Pune.

Lt Gen Nain was commissioned in June 1983 into the Dogra Regiment. During his military career, he commanded an Infantry Division responsible for dominating the Line of Control in North Kashmir and a strategically important Corps on the Western front. He tenanted varied staff appointments including the Military Secretary’s Branch at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), as a Military Observer at the United Nation Missions in Iraq and Kuwait and as Chief of Staff of two operationally active Commands — Headquarter Northern and Eastern Command.

He took over the command of the Southern Army as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief on February 1, 2021.

“He was committed to ensuring the operational preparedness of the Southern Command through various training events, exercises with troops and multi-agency exercises. The combined commanders’ conference attended by the Prime Minister and Army Commander’s Standing Committee for Defence were some of the important events during his tenure. Recently concluded Defence Expo 2022 was also conducted flawlessly under his command,” said a press statement from the Southern Command.

During his tenure, Covid-19 relief operations were undertaken at multiple locations spanning 11 states and four Union Territories, as well as massive flood relief and rescue operations conducted in 27 districts spread over three states.