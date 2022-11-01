Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh takes charge of Army Southern Command in Pune

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh Tuesday assumed charge of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday.

The senior infantry officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned into 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

Lt General Singh has vast operational experience in serving across domains and terrains, including counterinsurgency environments, high altitude, icy glaciated regions and the desert sectors.

He has commanded 1/11 Gorkha Rifles on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, an elite brigade in the Western Theatre, a frontline counter-insurgency force in the Kashmir Valley and an operationally significant Trishakti Corps in the North-East.

The General Officer has also held key instructional and staff appointments which include instructor at Commando Wing, Belgaum, additional director general of military operations and director general (Operational Logistic and Strategic Movement) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi. He has also been a diplomat soldier, having done a stint as officer-in-charge, at the Pension Paying Office Dharan at the Embassy of India in Nepal.

After assuming command, Lt General Singh paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Southern Command War Memorial, Pune.

Outgoing Army Commander Lt General J S Nain complimented all ranks of the Southern Command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in an extremely challenging operational environment.

The Southern Command comprises two Corps with headquarters at Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and also other static formations. The area of responsibility of the command includes 11 states and four union territories. The formations, establishments and units of the command are spread over 19 cantonments and 36 military stations.