scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh takes charge of Army Southern Command in Pune

The senior infantry officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned into 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh has vast operational experience in serving across domains and terrains, including counterinsurgency environments, high altitude, icy glaciated regions and the desert sectors. (Express photo)

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh Tuesday assumed charge of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday.

The senior infantry officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned into 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.

After assuming command, Lt General Singh paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Southern Command War Memorial, Pune. (Express photo)

Lt General Singh has vast operational experience in serving across domains and terrains, including counterinsurgency environments, high altitude, icy glaciated regions and the desert sectors.

He has commanded 1/11 Gorkha Rifles on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, an elite brigade in the Western Theatre, a frontline counter-insurgency force in the Kashmir Valley and an operationally significant Trishakti Corps in the North-East.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...

The General Officer has also held key instructional and staff appointments which include instructor at Commando Wing, Belgaum, additional director general of military operations and director general (Operational Logistic and Strategic Movement) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) in New Delhi. He has also been a diplomat soldier, having done a stint as officer-in-charge, at the Pension Paying Office Dharan at the Embassy of India in Nepal.

After assuming command, Lt General Singh paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Southern Command War Memorial, Pune.

Outgoing Army Commander Lt General J S Nain complimented all ranks of the Southern Command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in an extremely challenging operational environment.

More from Pune
Advertisement

The Southern Command comprises two Corps with headquarters at Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and also other static formations. The area of responsibility of the command includes 11 states and four union territories. The formations, establishments and units of the command are spread over 19 cantonments and 36 military stations.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 05:41:48 pm
Next Story

What is EPS-95? Who is eligibile for it and what benefits does it have?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement