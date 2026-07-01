Led 2 Corps during Operation Sindoor: Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar takes charge of Southern Command

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Lt Gen Pushkar was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988. (Credits: Ministry of Defence)

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar on Wednesday assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command. He succeeds Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, who has taken over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Lt Gen Pushkar was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988.

“The General Officer has had an illustrious and distinguished military career spanning over four decades. During his service, he has held a wide range of command, staff and instructional appointments across diverse geographical and operational environments. Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar provided decisive leadership and strategic foresight as General Officer Commanding 2 Corps during Operation Sindoor,” an Army statement said.