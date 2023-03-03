Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal takes charge as Director and Commandant of AFMC, Pune

Lieutenant General Narendra Kotwal assumed the appointment of Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Friday, March 3.

Having completed his MBBS from Government Medical College in Jammu in 1985, he went on to do his MD in medicine from the AFMC in 1992. He is a Diplomate of the National Board (DNB) in medicine and a Member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (MNAMS) since 1997.

Continuing his academic journey further, Lt Gen Kotwal acquired a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in endocrinology in 2000. The General Officer is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi where he was awarded an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies in 2016.

In a career spanning over 35 years, the General Officer has held prestigious academic, clinical, and administrative appointments including senior advisor (medicine) and endocrinologist at the Army Hospital Research & Referral, New Delhi and at the Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune; commandant, Armed Forces Clinic, New Delhi; and assistant chief of integrated defence staff (medical) [ACIDS (Med)].

The General Officer has the distinction of providing medical care to four Presidents. Lt Gen Kotwal has also held the coveted appointment of member of Specialist Committee under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; advisor, UPSC, for empanelment of advisors; member, Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He has also served as the vice-president of the Endocrinology Society of India and as secretary of the Indian Thyroid Society.

An avid blogger, the General Officer takes time out from his busy schedule for his literary pursuits. A sports enthusiast and cyclist, he has been conferred the ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ in 2016 and ‘Sena Medal’ in 2019 in recognition of his dedication to patient care and service.