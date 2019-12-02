Lt Gen Naithani takes charge as AFMC director

Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani

LIEUTENANT General Nardeep Naithani assumed charge as Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on Sunday.

The General Officer is a graduate of the same institution and was commissioned in the Army Medical Corps in December 1982.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Ravi Kalra had relinquished command of the AFMC on Saturday after 38 years of service.

Lt Gen Naithani has experience of professional, academic and administrative appointments.

He has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation twice in 1988 and 2015 and Army Commanders Commendation in 2013. He is a physician and has done his postgraduation in general medicine from AFMC.

The General Officer was professor and head of Department of Internal Medicine between 2012 and 2014. He had commanded Military Hospital, Wellington and Command Hospital (Northern Command) at Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

During his command, MH Wellington was adjudged the best zonal hospital among all the other hospitals in Army.

Lt Gen Naithani has commanded Officers Training College of the Army Medical Corps, Lucknow wherein he was instrumental in formulation of Doctrine on Tactical Combat Casualty Care.

Prior to the present appointment, he was appointed as Major General Medical, HQ Central Command.

