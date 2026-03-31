Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth set to become Vice Chief of Army

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, relinquished command of the Pune headquartered Southern Command on Tuesday and is set to assume the appointment of the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) with effect from Wednesday, April 1.

A press statement from the Army in this regard read, “Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, relinquished command of Southern Command on March 31 after an illustrious tenure marked by operational focus, institutional transformation and a resolute commitment to building a future-ready force. On the occasion, the Army Commander laid a wreath at the Southern Command War Memorial, paying solemn tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation, and thereafter reviewed a Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Command.”