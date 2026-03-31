Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth set to become Vice Chief of Army

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, relinquished command of the Pune headquartered Southern Command on Tuesday and is set to assume the appointment of the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) with effect from Wednesday, April 1.
A press statement from the Army in this regard read, “Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, relinquished command of Southern Command on March 31 after an illustrious tenure marked by operational focus, institutional transformation and a resolute commitment to building a future-ready force. On the occasion, the Army Commander laid a wreath at the Southern Command War Memorial, paying solemn tribute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation, and thereafter reviewed a Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Command.”
The release added, “In his message to all ranks of Southern Command, the Army Commander exhorted all to sustain Southern Command’s operational edge by embracing technology absorption, refining warfighting competencies for multi-domain operations and strengthening the foundations of a future ready force.” According to reports, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, who has held the appointment of Chief of Staff of Southern Command, is slated to assume the charge of Southern Army Commander from April 1.
An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth was commissioned into 2nd Lancers in December 1986. He was awarded the ‘Silver Centurion’ in the Young Officers’ Course and stood first on both the Radio Instructor Course and Junior Command Course. He went on to be awarded the Best all round student at the Defence Services Staff Course at Wellington. The General Officer has attended the Defence Services Command and General Staff Course at Military College, Paris, France, International Defence Acquisition Management Course at Naval Postgraduate School, Monterrey, California, USA, Higher Command Course at Mhow, and the National Defence College at New Delhi.
Lt Gen Seth has commanded Skinner’s Horse, 98 Armoured Brigade, Counter Insurgency Uniform Force, 21 Corps and the Delhi Area. He has been an Instructor and Assistant Adjutant at National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Chief Instructor at School of Armoured Warfare, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar.
He has served with the United Nations Angola Verification Mission from 1995-96 as Operation Officer. The staff appointments held by the General Officer include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary at Military Secretary’s Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of HQ South Western Command, Deputy Director General Perspective Planning (Plans) and Additional Director General, Weapons and Equipment. Prior to taking charge of the Southern Command, Lt Gen Seth commanded South Western Command from November 2023 to June 2024.
Lt Gen Seth was at the helm of Southern Command during Operation Sindoor and subsequently oversaw key tri-services exercises conducted along the Western Border.