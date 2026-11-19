Lieutenant General Ashok Joshi (retired), a decorated Army veteran who fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, died after falling from the terrace of his residence in Pune’s Wanavdi area on Wednesday morning. He was 90 years old.

The police have registered an accidental death report at the Kondhwa police station and launched an inquiry into the incident. The family has not raised any suspicion of foul play.

A prima facie inquiry by the police has revealed that Joshi had been suffering from dizziness. “Around 10.30 am, he told the domestic help in the house that he was going on the terrace on the third floor of his residential building in Salunke Vihar for sunlight. He may have lost his balance and fallen due to dizziness,” Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khetmalas said.