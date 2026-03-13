LPG shortage hits SPPU canteens, students struggle for meals during exams

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

The ongoing shortage of cooking gas has begun to affect daily operations at canteens across Savitribai Phule Pune University, creating difficulties for both vendors and students on campus. Over the past few days, several canteens have reported irregular supplies of LPG, which is essential for preparing meals in large quantities. As a result, many food stalls have been forced to reduce their menu options, delay meal preparation, or temporarily limit service during peak hours.

Balasaheb Bhramhane a student here said, “Around four thousand students reside in Pune University, and most of them have come from rural areas for education. These students are already facing financial difficulties, and currently, the examinations are underway. During this exam period, we are facing major problems in arranging meals. Because of the gas shortage, many canteens in the university are now closing earlier than usual. As a result, we are forced to go outside for food and often have to travel long distances by bus. This travel also requires additional expenses. While affordable meals are available in the university canteens, we now have to spend more money on snacks and meals outside, increasing their financial burden. A significant amount of our valuable study time is being spent on arranging food, which is directly affecting our academic progress. Even though it has been nearly fifteen days since the war began, no concrete meeting has yet taken place between the university administration and the canteen owners. Therefore, to ensure that students do not face hunger, the university administration should immediately hold a meeting and take urgent measures to ensure a smooth gas supply and to keep the canteens operating regularly.”