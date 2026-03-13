LPG shortage hits SPPU canteens, students struggle for meals during exams

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
The ongoing shortage of cooking gas has begun to affect daily operations at canteens across Savitribai Phule Pune University, creating difficulties for both vendors and students on campus. Over the past few days, several canteens have reported irregular supplies of LPG, which is essential for preparing meals in large quantities. As a result, many food stalls have been forced to reduce their menu options, delay meal preparation, or temporarily limit service during peak hours.
Balasaheb Bhramhane a student here said, “Around four thousand students reside in Pune University, and most of them have come from rural areas for education. These students are already facing financial difficulties, and currently, the examinations are underway. During this exam period, we are facing major problems in arranging meals. Because of the gas shortage, many canteens in the university are now closing earlier than usual. As a result, we are forced to go outside for food and often have to travel long distances by bus. This travel also requires additional expenses. While affordable meals are available in the university canteens, we now have to spend more money on snacks and meals outside, increasing their financial burden. A significant amount of our valuable study time is being spent on arranging food, which is directly affecting our academic progress. Even though it has been nearly fifteen days since the war began, no concrete meeting has yet taken place between the university administration and the canteen owners. Therefore, to ensure that students do not face hunger, the university administration should immediately hold a meeting and take urgent measures to ensure a smooth gas supply and to keep the canteens operating regularly.”
“The mess and canteen at the university are on the verge of shutting down due to a shortage of gas. To ensure that students do not face inconvenience, the university administration should immediately arrange alternative solutions and take serious note of this issue to resolve it at the earliest.” said Ganesh Shinde a member of the dining hall and quality control committee.
“At Savitribai Phule Pune University, a serious issue of gas supply shortage has arisen. Due to the shortage of gas, mess operators and canteen vendors are on the verge of shutting down their food services. As a result, concerns regarding the health and studies of students have emerged.Thousands of us are pursuing education at the university. Therefore, the university administration should arrange an alternative system and resolve the issue of students’ meals as soon as possible,”said Shiva Barole a student representative from SPPU.
University mess manager Rakesh Kadam said ,”The mess usually requires two to three gas cylinders daily, but commercial cylinders are not available right now. Operations have been reduced by 50%, and only one vegetable dish is being prepared. We don’t want students to go hungry, especially since there are no food options nearby and the number of students has increased,” he said. The mess has 11 workers and is requesting permission from the university to cook outside using a stove. Rising oil prices have further added to the challenge.
“LPG cylinders are not available anywhere. We need at least one cylinder daily to run the stall. Because of the shortage, we have stopped most food items for breakfast and are only making samosas. We are also not accepting outside orders due to the limited gas supply. We can sell items like pani puri and dry bhel, but cooking has become difficult without LPG. We have seven workers whose families depend on this work if we don’t get gas, everything will have to shut down,” said Shashidhar Pujari who runs Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Centre at SPPU.
“Commercial LPG supply has completely stopped. We need at least one cylinder every day to run the canteen, and we are not allowed to use domestic cylinders. The rising cost has created serious problems for us. We cannot increase food prices because students will not be able to afford it. At the same time, we have to pay rent and workers’ salaries. Many orders have already been cancelled due to the gas shortage. Right now, we are managing by selling only one breakfast item in the morning is poha,” said Manoj Nalawade, manager of Radha Krishna Pure Veg at SPPU.
Canteen operators said the shortage disrupted routine cooking schedules, making it challenging to serve breakfast, lunch, and snacks on time. They said some of them have had to rely on alternative cooking methods or borrow gas cylinders from nearby stalls to continue operations. “However, these temporary arrangements are not sufficient to meet the high demand for food from students, faculty members, and staff who depend on campus canteens for affordable meals,” they said.
The author is an intern at the Indian Express