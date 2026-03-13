LPG shortage hits small hospitals as outstation patients face food shortage

Larger hospitals able to manage for now.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneMar 13, 2026 06:44 PM IST
LPG shortage hits small hospitals as outstation patients face food shortageLarge hospitals have also started facing the brunt of the shortage that has occurred due to the conflict in West Asia. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shankar Koli from Junnar tehsil in Pune district has to wake up early and travel all the way across the city from Shree Samarth hospital at Rasta Peth and return in time to give his diabetic uncle three meals for the day. Koli’s uncle was admitted to hospital and has been facing a challenging situation to ensure three proper meals for his uncle for the last two to three days.

“My uncle Shashikant Sonawane has swelling in his leg and diabetes and hypertension. He needs a specific diet and there are some good canteens and food stalls around the hospital where I would buy the food. However, since the last two to three days the food stalls around the hospital have shut down and I have to travel across the city to ensure proper meals for my uncle,” Koli said.

While hospitals fall under the emergency services category and have been assured supplies will not be affected, the LPG cylinder shortage has started impacting small and medium hospitals in the city. Large hospitals have also started facing the brunt of the shortage that has occurred due to the conflict in West Asia.

Dr Suhas Kalashetti, critical care specialist and director at the hospital, said patients and their relatives from outside the city are facing huge challenges in procuring meals. “At our 50-bed hospital, at least half of the 150 patients admitted every month are from places around Pune like Junnar and Narayangaon. We have tied up with two vendors for food availability but now can provide only tea and coffee. We are planning a meeting on Monday to find alternative solutions,” Dr Kalashetti said.

Also Read | LPG shortage hits Pune’s Zomato, Swiggy food delivery partners: ‘Earnings dropped from Rs 1,600 to Rs 600 in three days’

The situation has started getting worrisome across large hospitals too. On Friday, at the 330-bed Noble hospital, Dr H K Sale, executive director, said they were unsure how they’d supply meals from the next day. “We had placed an order for five cylinders and can manage patients’ meals till this evening. Several patients get admitted from peripheral areas and some patients’ relatives are aware that meals are arranged by the hospital. But in this situation it is getting a bit challenging,” Dr Sale said.

While Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital has piped gas supply, at Sahyadri hospital, authorities said that they are managing with the food supply for now. At Ruby Hall Clinic, chief coordinating officer Urvaksh Bhote said they were assured that supplies will not be affected. “However the entire city is facing LPG cylinder shortage and we are not sure how long the situation will last at the hospital as the vendors are also facing a severe crunch,” Bhote said.

Dr Sunil Ingale, president, IMA, Pune, has flagged concern over many small hospitals facing the crisis and cannot fully cater to the food requirements of patients. Dr Ravindra Chhajed, who runs a 20-bed hospital at Kondhwa-Bibwewadi Road, said that it was important that the government takes measures to allay this widespread panic. “As an alternative arrangement we have started using induction stoves, but this raises concerns due to the lack of a reliable electricity supply. For sterilisation of instruments we have purchased an electrical autoclave set. However we also have to deal at times with the the irregular electricity supply in Pune — especially during the summer,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

At Sassoon General Hospital, dean Dr Eknath Pawar said they have not yet faced any major upsets caused by the shortage.

“We have our supply of cylinders and freshly cooked, hot meals are provided twice a day for inpatients,” Dr Pawar said. The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust provides daily free nutritious meals to patients and relatives from the economically weaker section of society. According to Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of the trust, earlier they had renovated the hospital kitchen installing high capacity modern equipment to support this initiative. “At least 3000 people including patients are given meals twice daily,” he added

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments