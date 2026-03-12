LPG shortage hits Pune mess facilities, many shut operations leaving MPSC-UPSC aspirants in the lurch

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted the LPG supply chain, triggering a shortage of gas cylinders across Pune. The impact has been immediate for the city’s mess facilities, tiffin centres, and budget eateries that cater to thousands of competitive exam aspirants living away from home on tight budgets.

According to Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers’ Association (PRAHA), around 15 to 20 mess facilities across the Peth areas, Karve Nagar, and Wakad have already shut down. Saili Jahagirdar, president of the NRAI Pune chapter, said around 200 eateries have been seriously affected since cylinder supplies were suspended on Monday – several are operating at half capacity, cutting menu items, or closing kitchens entirely. “As anticipated, the LPG shortage has first affected small establishments. If things remain the same, all eateries will close gradually,” Shetty said.

For Sangita Laigude, who has run Samarth Mess, a small home-based facility in Narayan Peth, for 25 years, shutting down was not easy. “These competitive exam aspirants are like my family members. They come here because, unlike hotels, we offer simple, homely food that is healthy and affordable,” she said. With a membership capped at 20, Laigude said she is willing to pay more to procure LPG, but distributors have told her there is no supply available.

Mahesh Jadhav, who runs a breakfast centre in Navi Peth serving nearly 800 people daily – civil services aspirants, office workers, and daily-wage labourers, among others- said he expects to shut operations by the weekend if supplies do not resume, and is now exploring industrial diesel-fired stoves as an emergency alternative.

The crisis is hitting aspirants hard. Gaurav Gavare, an MPSC aspirant from Shirdi staying in Narayan Peth, said his mess has been closed since Tuesday. “The thali we used to get for Rs 70 has now climbed to Rs 85 at the few alternatives still open – and even that comes with a reduced spread, often just a single vegetable curry. Some friends and I have begun skipping lunch,” Gavare said.

Akshay Killeder, a UPSC aspirant from Kolhapur, said the disruption goes beyond food. “We already budget every rupee and structure our entire day around study hours. When something as basic as a meal becomes uncertain, it hits your focus, your routine, and your morale. The exam does not pause because there is an LPG shortage,” he said.

According to Jahagirdar, some eateries have tried to adapt by switching to induction cooking with pre-mixed gravy sauces for select dishes. “But this is neither sustainable nor satisfactory, as it affects the taste, texture, and quality of food. Other establishments have dropped afternoon service and are running only dinner,” she said.

Nitin Andhale, a student representative in Navi Peth, alleged that “LPG cylinders are being sold in the black market at inflated rates.” He urged the government to crack down on the black market, prioritise LPG supply to educational institutions and student canteens, and consider setting up ‘Poli-Bhaji centres’ for students in need.

Small mess operators point out that their margins are already thin, making it impossible to absorb black-market cylinder prices, which means closures, and the displacement of students who depend on these facilities could worsen before the situation improves.