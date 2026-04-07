‘Our work is stuck’: As LPG crisis triggers frantic rush for piped natural gas, Pune’s societies flag year-long delays

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Written by Neha Rathod
The recent Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage, triggered by a disruption in supply due to the West Asia war, has pushed hundreds of housing societies in Pune to approach Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) for piped natural gas (PNG) connections. But for many, the rush has only exposed older delays in execution.
Several residents say their wait for connections began well before the current crisis—with pending applications unresolved for years.
At the 22-storey Prachit Enclave in Salisbury Park, residents say their PNG application has been pending since 2024, despite the external pipeline network already being in place. “We had applied well before the current LPG shortage. It’s been over two years now,” said Kunal Bagla, who has already paid the advance for the connection. “MNGL has taken advance payments from some of us, but no one has come to start the groundwork installation. Now suddenly there is a rush, but our work is still stuck.”
Residents also pointed to uneven rollout within the same locality. “While the external pipelines have been laid, the internal groundwork and final connections have not been completed. In contrast, buildings on the opposite side of the same road are already receiving PNG supply, while our side has seen no progress for months,” said Suchita Bora, another resident.
At La Res Vista, pipeline work initiated months ago has since stalled. “Many buildings in our area are already receiving PNG supply, which shows the network is in place. However, despite repeated follow-ups with MNGL, there has been no progress for months,” said a resident.
Responding to queries, an MNGL official said providing PNG connections in housing societies involves multiple stages. “This includes internal pipeline work, safety checks, and individual household approvals. Delays can occur if there are pending permissions or incomplete readiness within the society,” the official explained.
At Kumar Siddhachal Society, which includes three buildings, MNGL pipelines had been laid earlier, but adoption remained limited. “Some residents felt it was expensive compared to LPG, especially with the initial installation cost. Others were not comfortable with drilling and modifications inside their kitchens,” said resident Ketan Bafna. “There was also the hassle of changing an existing setup. But now, with the uncertainty around LPG supply, more residents are reconsidering the switch.”
Execution, a problem
Across Pune, officials have been pushing over 6,000 housing societies to move towards PNG, particularly where infrastructure is already available. Residents, however, say the gap lies not in policy push, but in execution.
The recent spike in applications has further strained the system. With more households seeking a reliable alternative to LPG, pending cases are now competing with fresh demand, leading to longer waiting periods.
“We are being asked to shift, but the connection itself is not coming through. How are we supposed to manage in between?” said another resident.
On the ground, those executing the work say the pressure has increased significantly. “The demand for PNG connections has risen sharply over the past month. Earlier, we handled about two to four connections a day, but that has now increased to nearly 15,” said Siddharth Pujari, a vendor working with MNGL across multiple areas. “At present, we are asked to prioritise societies and households where groundwork and infrastructure are already in place. New connections that require fresh digging and installation work will take longer, as they have to follow the full process.”
Even as authorities maintain that PNG supply remains uninterrupted, residents argue that availability means little without access.
Neha Rathod is an intern with The Indian Express.