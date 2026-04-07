‘Our work is stuck’: As LPG crisis triggers frantic rush for piped natural gas, Pune’s societies flag year-long delays

With more households seeking a reliable alternative to LPG, pending cases are now competing with fresh demand, leading to longer waiting periods. (File image)

Written by Neha Rathod

The recent Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage, triggered by a disruption in supply due to the West Asia war, has pushed hundreds of housing societies in Pune to approach Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) for piped natural gas (PNG) connections. But for many, the rush has only exposed older delays in execution.

Several residents say their wait for connections began well before the current crisis—with pending applications unresolved for years.

At the 22-storey Prachit Enclave in Salisbury Park, residents say their PNG application has been pending since 2024, despite the external pipeline network already being in place. “We had applied well before the current LPG shortage. It’s been over two years now,” said Kunal Bagla, who has already paid the advance for the connection. “MNGL has taken advance payments from some of us, but no one has come to start the groundwork installation. Now suddenly there is a rush, but our work is still stuck.”