Low-pressure system to form in Bay of Bengal around Oct 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that a low-pressure system is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal around October 20.

As per the track forecast, this system will intensify and move westwards. It is likely to approach India’s east coast sometime after October 22.

On Monday, remnants of storm Sonca which hit Thailand last week re-entered the south Andaman Sea as a cyclonic circulation. “Under this influence, a low pressure is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 20. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the subsequent 48 hours,” IMD said in its bulletin.

If the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be after three years that a storm will develop in the Bay of Bengal in October.

The delay in the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon continues and the withdrawal line continues to pass through Lumding, Kailashahar, Berhampore, Kanke, Bilaspur, Brahmapuri, Buldana and Dahanu. Further withdrawal from more areas of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal is expected during the next two days, the IMD officials said.

Presently, there is another cyclonic circulation located over southeast Arabian Sea, off the Kerala coast, which is keeping the rainfall activity continuing over southern peninsular India.

Widespread heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior and coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep till October 20, the Met department has warned.