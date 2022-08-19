Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal to cause heavy rain over east & central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a fresh low-pressure system has developed in the Bay of Bengal and its movement during the upcoming days will bring rain over east-central India regions.
Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan will come under the influence of this fresh low-pressure system. This is the third low-pressure system to form in this region in August.
This month, the all-India rainfall has been 656.9mm, which was a 9 per cent surplus. Except northeast India, all other meteorological regions of the country have received normal rainfall this month.
“A low-pressure system has formed over the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh and Myanmar
coast. It is likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression by Friday over the north Bay of Bengal.
It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh,” the IMD said in its bulletin issued on Thursday.
The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain (64.5mm to 115.4mm in 24 hours) over southern Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal whereas heavy rain is forecast over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
In addition to this, rainfall activity will continue over these states till August 22 while rough conditions and squally wind conditions will prevail along the east coast, off Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
