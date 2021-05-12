Low pressure in Arabian Sea may bring rain to coastal Maharashtra

The fishermen community has been warned against going into the sea till the end of this week. Strong winds, with speeds between 40 to 50 km/hour gusting to 60 km/hour, are expected off the coasts during the upcoming days. (Representational)

The coasts of Maharashtra and Goa are bracing for moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two to three days.

Officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, have warned of rough to very rough conditions over the Arabian Sea. This is in association with the possible development of a cyclone towards the end of this week.

“With the likely formation of a low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea on May 14, the coastal districts of Konkan and Goa will experience heavy rainfall starting Friday. Under the influence of this system, some neighbouring districts of Madhya Maharashtra could also experience rainfall activity,” said an official from RMC, Mumbai.

Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangvi and Satara districts will receive rainfall between May 14 and 16 whereas Pune and Ahmednagar will report rainfall activity on May 15 and 16.

The fishermen community has been warned against going into the sea till the end of this week. Strong winds, with speeds between 40 to 50 km/hour gusting to 60 km/hour, are expected off the coasts during the upcoming days.

