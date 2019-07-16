Low male participation in family planning: Pune Municipal Corporation offers reward to undergo vasectomy

Men and women are equal. Well, not always, especially when it comes to family planning, which is still largely viewed as women’s responsibility. In the last three years, a total of 337 men underwent vasectomy (surgical sterilisation) as against 33,690 women, who underwent tubectomy in the same period.

Dr Anjali Sabne, assistant medical officer of health, Pune Municipal Corporation, said there was lack of male participation in family planning.

Though nationwide vasectomy fortnight campaigns are held in November, the PMC has undertaken several initiatives as part of the World Population Day (July 11). “From July 15 to 24, free sterilisation camps have been organised at Sonawane Maternity Home in Bhawani Peth, Meentai Thackeray Maternity Home in Kondhwa and Sanjay Gandhi Maternity Home in Bopodi,” Sabne said, adding that financial incentives have been announced for men who undergo the family planning procedure. “They receive Rs 1,100 while the relative or friend who has encouraged them to undergo the procedure receives Rs 200,” said Sabne.

“We have tried to generate awareness about the issue through our campaigns,” Sabne said.

According to the PMC health department data, out of the total 10,214 sterilisations in 2019, only 65 men had undergone a vasectomy.

In 2018, a total of 144 men had opted for non-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) as against 11,064 women who had undergone the sterilisation procedure. In 2017, there were 128 men who had undergone the procedure as against 12,477 women.

According to a recent United Nations report, India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country around 2027. The largest increase in population between 2019 and 2050 is estimated to take place in India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Egypt and USA.

NSV is a sterilisation technique that is safe and convenient. This fast method requires no incision and is a less expensive operation than tubectomy in terms of instruments and hospitalisation. A technique introduced in the country in 1998, this procedure still has to find takers among men.