How a love story and a strong vision sustain a special institute in Pune

There’s a certain kind of invitation that Rahul Deshmukh, an officer with the Bank of India in Pune, never turns down. It comes from some former student who has bought an expensive flat or car and wants Deshmukh’s blessings.

Deshmukh, who lost his sight when he was three years old, has been working to uplift other visually-challenged people through an organisation called National Association for the Welfare of the Physically Challenged (NAWPC), located in Kumthekar Road, Sadashiv Peth in Pune.

Almost 2,500 students have passed through its doors, all of them from poor farming families, many of them now working in nationalised banks and government organisations.

School with a difference

NAWPC includes a Computer Training Center for Visually Challenged, set up in 2003, which is the first organisation to offer computer literacy and the MS-CIT government computer course that is compulsory to get a government job, to the visually challenged in Maharashtra. Seven years later, the organisation started the Special Computer Training Center for the Physically Challenged, which offered computer courses in MS-Office, MS-CIT and DTP for the speech and hearing impaired, the physically challenged and those struck by cerebral palsy, among others.

A Digital Library was started in 2009. “This is where visually-impaired students can read books, both textbooks and general reading, with the help of the computer. It has helped reduce their dependence on human readers and material in Braille,” says Deshmukh.

Ten years ago, NAWPC started a barrier-free hostel called Chaitanya Vishwa, the first space of its kind in Pune, for visually challenged students.

Every afternoon, around 50 visually challenged students still make their way to the institute, which has, over the years, added courses in music, history or social science as well as lessons for competitive banking exams. In 2014, Deshmukh was awarded the Manavata Puraskar by former President Pratibha Patil, one of the 35 honours he has received till now.

It all began in 1997, because Deshmukh, then a Class 11 student, could not find accommodation at any of the city’s hostels. “Hostel owners felt that it was risky to admit a blind boy. They feared that they would have to take responsibility for me,” he says. The only solution was to spend the day in college and sleep on a Pune railway station platform at night.

Belonging to a farming household in Ekrukhe village of Ahmednagar district, Deshmukh had studied till Class 10 at The Poona School and Home for the Blind, where he had felt protected from the hardships of real life as a visually challenged person. Deshmukh had begun dreaming of doing great things in society.

“I thought that somebody should come ahead and help visually impaired students in Pune like me who wanted to make their lives successful. The students have talent, and only needed support which was not available in the city like it is today. There is still a lack of facilities for people with disability in Pune but, 25-30 years ago, it was worse. Instead of waiting for someone else, I wanted to start an initiative myself,” says Deshmukh. He began to conduct recreational activities for children from schools for the visually challenged. “I did not have a place to rest my head but I was planning to uplift an entire community of the blind. A lot of people laughed about this,” he says.

The late 1990s were a time when computer literacy offered great prospects for students, but there was almost no way a visually challenged person could learn the technology.

NAWPC was set up in one of Pune’s prime locations, with a number of astute teachers from the city, to train visually-challenged students in computers. The course was free and encouraged visually challenged children from farming families to enrol.

An ‘unusual’ love affair

Deshmukh would soon witness yet another facet of social prejudice towards the visually challenged. At Pune University, he had met a fellow student, Devata Chandrakant Andure, and the two had fallen in love. “I informed my parents about my choice of life partner very late as we were aware it is very difficult to get their permission. We needed time to make ourselves strong enough in all aspects to convince my parents and get married,” says Devata, who has regular vision.

After graduation, Deshmukh struggled to find a job until 2008 when he was employed by the Bank of India. “Devata stayed firmly by my side all these years,” says Deshmukh. The two got married in April 2015, 15 years after they had met.

“I asked for permission to marry Rahul in 2014. Till that time, I ignored or kept refusing the marriage proposals coming for me. My parents are loving and have always given me the freedom to do what I wanted in my life but they did not expect me to want to get married to a visually challenged person. Rahul and I were classmates in college and many aspects of his personality attracted me towards him. We were friends and did not realise when we fell in love with each other,” says Devata.

The social realities of their relationship only convinced the couple that a strong platform was needed that would empower people with special abilities. “This is one of the reasons that I used to work hard in my academics. I realised that my other classmates would respect me only if they could see I was an equal, and for that, I needed to excel,” says Deshmukh. He ranked 13th on the normal merit list in his Class 12 board exams, fourth in Pune University in his graduation, and topped MA (Sociology), following it up with the fourth rank in MA (Political Science) and a first class in B.Ed. After B.Ed, he completed his master’s in social work.

Deshmukh and Devata would juggle their careers for close to a decade while managing the centre. Devata, who has an MBA in finance, was working with the Tata Group. She quit her job in 2008 to take over full-time responsibility of NAWPC when Rahul joined Bank of India. “There was a need to look after the institute and I felt that was more important than my career,” she says.

A number of well-wishers joined along the way. The centre depends mostly on donations, sometimes Rs 100. “Fundraising is one of the toughest activities as we have few people. What motivates me is the belief that empowering a person with special abilities is essential not only for their financial future but also their personal fulfilment,” says Deshmukh.

“In the beginning, there were many hurdles. Even to make a call, one had to visit a telephone booth and put coins in the coin box. Life was dependent on communication with others and it was difficult, yet Rahul had a vision and was making an effort,” says Devata. “My role was to support him,” she adds before Deshmukh interrupts: “Devata has played an equal part as me in setting up NAWPC. It is very difficult to describe her contribution.”

Today, the couple has a seven-month daughter, Divyshri, and Deshmukh’s vision is taking shape. “Space is becoming a constraint but our next step is to increase the hostel (space) and also to start a hostel facility for visually challenged girls,” says Deshmukh.