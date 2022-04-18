Loudspeakers at mosques: Take legal action against MNS chief for ‘instigating’ Muslims, says SDPI

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has sought legal action against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray who had sparked a controversy by demanding that loudspeakers be removed from mosques by May 3.

During a press conference in Pune on Monday, Azhar Tamboli, general secretary of the SDPI’s Maharashtra unit, said Thackeray was indulging in Hindutva politics by reading the “script” given to him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Thackeray is instigating Muslims through his Hindutva agenda. The ruling parties are supporting his communal politics by remaining silent on the issue. The government and the police machinery should stop Thackeray by taking legal action. Or else, we will reply in the right manner,” he said.

Tamboli said only 15 per cent of the total number of loudspeakers were installed at mosques and the remaining 85 per cent were put up at temples. “If Raj Thackeray really wants to solve the social problem, then he should talk about removing the other loudspeakers first. And then demand to remove the loudspeakers at mosques. There are many things that cause sound pollution…,” Tamboli said.

“The so-called secular parties are doing nothing for the Muslims. We call for a boycott of the iftar get-togethers organised by these political parties,” he added.

Calling it a “social issue” and not a “religious matter”, Thackeray had warned that if the loudspeakers at mosques across the state are not taken down by May 3, MNS activists would play the Hanuman Chalisa outside those mosques.

SDPI office-bearer Ashokrao Jadhav said the party would seek the MNS chief’s arrest. “Our party will file complaints against Raj Thackeray and demand his arrest for causing communal tension… The MNS chief and his party should be held responsible if communal clashes take place,” he said.

At a press conference in Pune on Sunday, Thackeray appealed to Hindus to be prepared to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques after May 3. He also announced a public rally in Aurangabad on May 1 and a visit to Ayodhya on June 5.