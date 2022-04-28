Loudspeaker row: MVA leaders to hold rally in Pune to counter MNS, BJP

To counter the rally by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad on May 1 on the issue of loudspeakers at religious places, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress — the three key allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — will hold a ‘sadhbhavana niradha sabha’ at Tilak chowk in Pune on April 30. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the rally, according to MVA leaders.

Pune city Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that the ‘sadhbhavan niradha sabha’ will be held at Tilak chowk, which is close to Alankar theatre chowk. “The rally is organised to counter the bitterness of the BJP and the MNS through their demand to pull down loudspeakers. The Modi government is trying to disturb peace in Maharashtra and destabilise the government. All the three parties will put up a united show in a bid to create confidence among the people and keep peace intact,” he said.

Iyer said top leaders from MVA will attend the rally. “Contrary to speculations, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the rally. He will hold a rally later in the month. However, other top MVA leaders will attend it. We are trying to contact the leaders and even ministers,” he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “The rally is being held in Pune. I will address the rally like other speakers.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the May 1 rally, Raj Thackeray Thursday welcomed the move by the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh to clamp down on loudspeakers at religious places.