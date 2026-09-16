Ensure no loudspeaker noise in silence zones of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad: NGT tells govt, DGP

The counsel of the applicant argued before the bench that the Noise Pollution Rule clearly makes it clear that in a silence zone/area, whoever plays any music or uses any sound amplifiers would be liable for a penalty. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The National Green Tribunal, Western Branch, has directed the State Government and the Director General of Police to ensure that the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 be strictly followed in all the silence zones in the State of Maharashtra, including in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said.

The bench also directed that the record of taking action under this Rule shall also be maintained by them and that the same be placed before it as and when we direct them to do so.

The order was passed by the NGT Bench on an application made by Dr Kalyani Mandke, a resident of Pune.