Ensure no loudspeaker noise in silence zones of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad: NGT tells govt, DGP

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The National Green Tribunal, Western Branch, has directed the State Government and the Director General of Police to ensure that the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 be strictly followed in all the silence zones in the State of Maharashtra, including in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said.
The bench also directed that the record of taking action under this Rule shall also be maintained by them and that the same be placed before it as and when we direct them to do so.
The order was passed by the NGT Bench on an application made by Dr Kalyani Mandke, a resident of Pune.
The counsel of the applicant argued before the bench that the Noise Pollution Rule clearly makes it clear that in a silence zone/area, whoever plays any music or uses any sound amplifiers would be liable for a penalty and also for uses of a loudspeaker or a public address system would also be liable for penalty. “Therefore, an order may be passed to the effect that this Rule be enforced by the Director General of Police and Maharashtra in the State of Maharashtra,” the applicant had prayed before the court.
When Anirudha Kulkarni, the counsel for the State government, sought four weeks to file an affidavit, the NGT bench granted it.
The counsel for the applicant placed before the NGT the consequences of any violation in the silence zone.
“Whoever, in any place covered under the silence zone commits any of the following offence, he shall be liable penalty under the provisions of the Act:—(i) whoever, plays any music or uses any sound amplifiers, (ii) whoever, beats a drum or tom-tom or blows a horn either musical or pressure, or trumpet or beats or sounds any instrument, or (iii) whoever, exhibits any mimetic, musical or other performances of a nature to attract crowd, (iv) whoever, bursts sound emitting fire crackers, or (v) whoever, uses a loud speaker or a public address system,” the counsel said.
Welcoming the NGT order, Mukund Kirdat, Loudspeaker-Virodhi Punekars Forum, said, “According to the order of NGT, strict adherence to the original order is mandatory—meaning no loudspeaker noise will be allowed in silence zones.”
“The first order was passed in 2024. However, since there was no implementation of the directives, the applicant Dr Kalyani Mandke again moved the NGT bench when they passed the order on September 10 for strict compliance,” Kirdat said.